Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Cut By $833,000 Its Citigroup (C) Holding; D L Carlson Investment Group Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 9.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 7,079 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 65,941 shares with $3.12 million value, down from 73,020 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $76.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 9.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 11,900 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 70,600 shares with $4.94M value, down from 82,500 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.72 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.79% above currents $69.08 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “M&A deal activity slows in first three quarters of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Inc accumulated 15,904 shares. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,829 shares. Blackhill Capital reported 1,700 shares stake. 8,000 were reported by Reaves W H & Company Incorporated. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.53% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oppenheimer Asset holds 304,274 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,529 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 227,561 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.5% or 315,581 shares in its portfolio. 160,151 are held by Hightower Tru Serv Lta. Investec Asset North America has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,978 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.5% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pitcairn Communication owns 24,187 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. U S Inc invested in 0.17% or 6,890 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.19% or 6.76M shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Altria Group has $49 highest and $4400 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 13.69% above currents $40.9 stock price. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4400 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.