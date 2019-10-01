Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $353,199; Share Value Declined; Berkshire Hathaway Has Lifted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 537,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02B, up from 483,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.96. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $376.58. About 1.33M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares to 41,665 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,786 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $208.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 284,102 shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $2.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.