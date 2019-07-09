Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Siebert Financial (SIEB)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 10 sold and reduced their holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.16 million shares, up from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Siebert Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 16.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired 3,304 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 22,904 shares with $8.74M value, up from 19,600 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $198.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $352.57. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $95,000 activity.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 22,560 shares traded or 87.05% up from the average. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) has declined 6.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEB News: 28/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Revocation of appointment of Dr. Dr. Martin Siebert as member of Management Board; Appointment of Dr. Gunther Weiß; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: REVOCATION OF APPOINTMENT OF DR. DR. MARTIN SIEBERT AS MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD; APPOINTMENT OF DR. GUNTHER WEIß; 27/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Lynch era for Irondale baseball starts at Siebert Field; 28/03/2018 – RHON-KLINIKUM REVOCATION OF APPOINTMENT OF SIEBERT AS BD MEMBER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Siebert Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEB); 05/03/2018 ARADIGM- RECEIVED NASDAQ NOTICE THAT AS OF JOHN SIEBERT APPOINTMENT,NO LONGER IN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR,AUDIT COMMITTEE REQUIREMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: NB baseball wins season opener at Siebert; 11/04/2018 – DTEK DTEKF.UL SAYS FRANK SIEBERT APPOINTED FINANCE AND STRATEGY DIRECTOR

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Siebert Financial Corp. for 4,729 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,360 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,847 shares.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company has market cap of $257.14 million. The firm offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It has a 21.65 P/E ratio. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends clients a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent.

More notable recent Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Energous, Siebert Financial, and PQ Group Holdings Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Siebert Financial Corp. to Acquire 15% Ownership of StockCross Financial Services, Inc. – Business Wire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Siebert Financial Corp. Files 10K and Reports Financial Results for 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.49% or 4.60M shares. West Chester Cap stated it has 1,848 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Pointstate LP holds 401,210 shares. First Washington holds 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 80 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Com has invested 3.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leisure Mgmt has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 979 shares. Ifrah Financial Services Inc holds 2,040 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Campbell Commerce Adviser Ltd Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiera Capital owns 7,933 shares. 1,250 are held by Arbor Advisors Limited Com. 781 are held by Sta Wealth Lc. Markel holds 94,400 shares. Moreover, Fairview Capital Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,250 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 14,806 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Incorporated invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased Schwab Charles Corp New stake by 13,875 shares to 128,665 valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. stake by 501 shares and now owns 500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Landesbank. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $460 target. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $480 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.