Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Last Week Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Analysts

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,250 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 79,386 shares with $9.36M value, down from 84,636 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 32.36M shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. See Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy

14/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of stock or 267,466 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakmont holds 8.24% or 496,423 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 920,773 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0.02% or 35,480 shares. Martin Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 1,971 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Management accumulated 68,430 shares. Dsm Partners holds 8.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.83 million shares. California-based Rwwm Inc has invested 8.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability owns 8,220 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Everence Management Inc reported 180,021 shares. House Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 326,423 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. The California-based Menlo Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Co holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.32 million shares. Omers Administration has 1.48M shares. Mathes Inc invested in 37,173 shares or 2.23% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 2.56M shares traded or 93.23% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $48.72 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.