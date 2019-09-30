Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cut Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position by $352,500; Market Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Lifted Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 86,940 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 16.84M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PAY PLAN SAID TO PLACE ITS INTERESTS OVER CLIENTS’; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni-Bond Division

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,135 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, up from 9,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $217.75. About 3.63 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,243 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsr reported 14,533 shares. Cincinnati Ins Co invested in 220,081 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd has 15,769 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 167 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.38 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 24,868 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 135,535 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 638,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 425,700 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel has 991 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa owns 1,120 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.06% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,270 shares to 101,304 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 26,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,829 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

