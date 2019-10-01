Hoertkorn Richard Charles Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $744,800 as Stock Rose; Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Lifted Holding

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 414,767 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,786 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, down from 79,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,669 shares. Bangor Savings Bank holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,336 shares. Virginia-based Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Koshinski Asset accumulated 18,916 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Waratah Advisors Limited reported 2.35% stake. Wms Prns Lc reported 127,772 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,056 shares. Nomura Asset reported 3.05M shares stake. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 57,622 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 4.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Cap Fin Advisers Llc owns 1.26 million shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.25M shares. Main Street Limited invested in 0.31% or 10,160 shares. Sei holds 2.15% or 4.91 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Mangrove Prtn accumulated 4.00 million shares or 4.88% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 60,340 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 30,265 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 14,500 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.02% or 7,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 45,992 shares. Quantbot Tech LP has 4,000 shares. Donald Smith & Com Inc has invested 0.11% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 9,386 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company invested in 281 shares or 0% of the stock. Slate Path Lp owns 0.14% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 282,000 shares. Advisory Services Networks Llc invested in 0% or 922 shares.