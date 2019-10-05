Hoertkorn Richard Charles Continues to Hold Position in Boeing Co (BA); As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Cut Its Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 4,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 11,274 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 15,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 73,786 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,665 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha" on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal" published on September 17, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: "End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News" on September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Firm stated it has 2,889 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation owns 45,775 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co owns 10,097 shares. Girard Prtnrs has 1.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wade G W has 1.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,269 were reported by Charter Trust. Hilltop holds 9,425 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parkside Bankshares invested in 3,225 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 1,097 were accumulated by Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability. Marietta Invest Prns reported 3,900 shares stake. Leisure Mgmt owns 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 979 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 986,746 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.63% or 51,774 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj has 0.23% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 153,425 shares or 4.9% of their US portfolio. National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Quantbot Techs LP invested in 1.25% or 76,306 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 20,347 shares. Howland Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Martin & Tn invested 0.24% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). City Holdings reported 274 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt accumulated 23,249 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 32,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 6,584 shares. 3,359 were accumulated by Goelzer. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 145,593 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 4,196 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. $100,614 worth of stock was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.