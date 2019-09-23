Hoertkorn Richard Charles Boosted By $353,199 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped Wabash Natl (WNC) Position

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Wabash Natl Corp (WNC) stake by 18.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 34,800 shares as Wabash Natl Corp (WNC)’s stock rose 6.60%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 223,166 shares with $3.63M value, up from 188,366 last quarter. Wabash Natl Corp now has $807.05M valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 1.01M shares traded or 126.23% up from the average. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired 973 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 23,877 shares with $8.69M value, up from 22,904 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $213.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.53% above currents $379.39 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 7,500 shares to 86,940 valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,842 shares and now owns 45,029 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl holds 227,456 shares. Retirement Planning owns 665 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Com Pa owns 0.02% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 653 shares. Art Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 5,914 shares. Proffitt & Goodson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,747 shares. Td Asset Management has 1.30 million shares. Argent Trust reported 47,656 shares. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,321 shares. Rech invested in 700 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 94,238 shares. Moreover, Beacon Fincl Group has 0.06% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 37,396 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 53,098 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Fragasso Gru Incorporated reported 2,361 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 20,501 shares to 314,485 valued at $47.72 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 17,503 shares and now owns 251,796 shares. Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WNC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 50.48 million shares or 0.20% more from 50.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Ltd stated it has 60,951 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise owns 1.04M shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Invesco invested in 0% or 350,553 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). 61,745 are held by Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corporation. Guggenheim Limited Co reported 37,684 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Verition Fund Llc owns 10,270 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 50,010 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 43,267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Llc owns 34,311 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alberta Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Denali Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) or 20,800 shares. 36,500 were reported by Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh.