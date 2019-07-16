Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 4.05 N/A 1.97 9.48 StealthGas Inc. 3 0.92 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 17.5% 6.3% StealthGas Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.98 beta means Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s volatility is 2.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. StealthGas Inc. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, StealthGas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. StealthGas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Hoegh LNG Partners LP and StealthGas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 StealthGas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has an average target price of $21, and a 17.85% upside potential. Competitively StealthGas Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 47.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that StealthGas Inc. looks more robust than Hoegh LNG Partners LP as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoegh LNG Partners LP and StealthGas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 56.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of StealthGas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -0.74% -3.56% 4.65% 7.54% 7.36% 21.69% StealthGas Inc. -2.42% -6.1% -0.92% -5.28% -23.64% 17.03%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP was more bullish than StealthGas Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats StealthGas Inc.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil. As of April 1, 2017, it had a fleet of 51 LPG carriers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.