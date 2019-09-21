Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)

We are comparing Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.59 N/A 1.72 10.29 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 0.87 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 9.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41% and 5.8%. Insiders owned roughly 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP had bullish trend while Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.