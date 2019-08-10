Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Both Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.77 N/A 1.72 10.29 DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.78 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates Hoegh LNG Partners LP and DHT Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hoegh LNG Partners LP and DHT Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5% DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, DHT Holdings Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoegh LNG Partners LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, DHT Holdings Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. DHT Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Hoegh LNG Partners LP and DHT Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 DHT Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.66% for Hoegh LNG Partners LP with consensus price target of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are DHT Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24% DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than DHT Holdings Inc.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors DHT Holdings Inc.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.