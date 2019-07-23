Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) to pay $0.44 on Aug 14, 2019; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Stake

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is expected to pay $0.44 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:HMLP) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s current price of $17.65 translates into 2.49% yield. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 115,143 shares traded or 43.35% up from the average. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has risen 7.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HMLP News: 31/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners 1Q Rev $34.9M; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE LIKELY TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY MORE REVENUE DAYS FOR HÖEGH GIANT AND HÖEGH GALLANT, WHILE COMMISSIONING,; 16/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP – Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Exits Hoegh LNG Partners; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF l…; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG CEO: IN GOOD POSITION TO SECURE LONG-TERM CONTRACT FOR FSRU NEWBUILD NUMBER 9 BEFORE YEAR-END; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT PUBLIC $ 0.56; 06/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) stake by 50.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,006 shares as Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 14,994 shares with $874,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Unilever N V N Y Shs New now has $159.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 695,952 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company has market cap of $586.02 million. The firm also offers ship management services. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) stake by 111,688 shares to 401,595 valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,633 shares and now owns 71,064 shares. Sch Us Reit Etf (SCHH) was raised too.