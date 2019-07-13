Hoegh Lng Partners LP (HMLP) Holder Huber Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $8.57 Million as Valuation Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Smith Moore & Company Lowered Its Stake

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp (HMLP) by 82.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 451,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,270 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 548,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $589.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 95,499 shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has risen 7.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HMLP News: 16/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP – Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2018 Results; 31/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners 1Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF…; 19/04/2018 – Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO OPERATE IN A TENDERING MARKET WITH SOLID DEMAND FOR LNG AND MANY BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 15/05/2018 – Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Exits Hoegh LNG Partners; 06/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF l…; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH; 19/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2018 Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 208,584 are held by Tctc. Clark Management Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 0.46% or 3,448 shares in its portfolio. Jag Cap Lc holds 16,301 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 27,231 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested in 1.19% or 131,135 shares. Preferred Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,861 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Intact Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust owns 14,665 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Sather Fincl Gp Inc Inc owns 58,145 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co owns 315,069 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc invested in 0.04% or 3,792 shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 299 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dreyfus Mun Bd Infrstrctr Fd (DMB) by 26,291 shares to 75,041 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Analysts await HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HMLP’s profit will be $12.28 million for 11.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.