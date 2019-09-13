Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Comparing side by side

Both Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.57 N/A 1.72 10.29 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.91 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. In other hand, Pyxis Tankers Inc. has beta of -0.74 which is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Pyxis Tankers Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 10.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares and 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 12.91%. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Pyxis Tankers Inc.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.