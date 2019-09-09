Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has 41% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Hoegh LNG Partners LP has 12.91% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hoegh LNG Partners LP and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.40% 5.50% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Hoegh LNG Partners LP and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners LP N/A 18 10.29 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 1.50 1.21 2.72

Hoegh LNG Partners LP presently has an average price target of $17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. The potential upside of the rivals is 85.21%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Hoegh LNG Partners LP is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hoegh LNG Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP has weaker performance than Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s competitors.

Liquidity

Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Volatility & Risk

Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s rivals are 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s competitors beat Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.