Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Stock Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Citigroup; The $16.0000 Target Indicates 8.47% Potential; Godaddy Class A (GDDY) Shorts Raised By 17.25%

Godaddy Inc Class A (NYSE:GDDY) had an increase of 17.25% in short interest. GDDY’s SI was 6.21M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.25% from 5.29 million shares previously. With 1.45M avg volume, 4 days are for Godaddy Inc Class A (NYSE:GDDY)’s short sellers to cover GDDY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 1.56 million shares traded. GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has risen 0.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GDDY News: 08/05/2018 – GoDaddy Sees 2Q Rev $640M-$645M; 07/03/2018 Stage Is Set For Danica’s Epic Racing Career Finale; 28/03/2018 – “Let’s Do This” – GoDaddy Reveals Danica’s Final Ride; 16/04/2018 – NTIA: NTIA Asks ICANN to Investigate GoDaddy Masking WHOIS Information, Review Accredited Registrar Issues; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) OF $138, UP 5.8% YEAR OVER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – GoDaddy Sees FY Rev $2.62B-$2.64B; 08/05/2018 – GODADDY INC – BETSY RAFAEL WILL BE JOINING COMPANY AS CHIEF TRANSFORMATION OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – GoDaddy 1Q Rev $633.2M; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

New York: In an analyst note made public on Monday, 26 August, Citigroup restate their Buy rating on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). They currently have a $16.0000 PT on the firm. Citigroup’s target means a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s stock close price.

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.21 billion. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage clients at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting and presence products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual dedicated servers and dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It has a 200 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Website builder, an online tool that enables clients to build Websites; online store product that allows clients to create their own standalone Website with an integrated online store optimized for mobile shopping; and search engine visibility product that helps clients get their Websites found on search sites through search engine optimization.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company has market cap of $489.73 million. The firm also offers ship management services. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 166,529 shares traded or 57.83% up from the average. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has declined 3.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HMLP News: 31/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners 1Q EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – IS CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL…; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS ITS MAIN COMMERCIAL FOCUS IS TO SECURE LONG-TERM EMPLOYMENT AT FIRM TERMS FOR THE TWO UNCOMMITTED FSRUS STILL UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 18/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Exits Hoegh LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO OPERATE IN A TENDERING MARKET WITH SOLID DEMAND FOR LNG AND MANY BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT PUBLIC $ 0.56; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS ARE LIKELY TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY MORE REVENUE DAYS FOR HÖEGH GIANT AND HÖEGH GALLANT, WHILE COMMISSIONING,; 19/04/2018 – Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the First Quarter 2018