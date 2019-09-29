Hodges Capital Management Upped United Rentals (URI) Holding by $650,100 as Stock Price Declined; As Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Trimmed Its Position by $12.76 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 85.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 116,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 19,660 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 135,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.56M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 102.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 9,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.32 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comstock Res Inc by 69,550 shares to 919,351 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,527 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 51,609 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 14,846 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Globeflex Cap Lp has 0.23% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,382 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 4,299 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rampart Inv Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 12,113 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 196,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 12,360 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 15,207 shares. World Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 54,489 shares to 402,944 shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 225,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.44 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Management Communication holds 0.28% or 31,071 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc accumulated 15,952 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 37,162 shares. Payden Rygel has 2.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). American Int Group Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dearborn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,513 shares in its portfolio. Century Cos invested in 470,309 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 32,265 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc holds 0.39% or 34,388 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 5,170 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 23,960 shares. Bailard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Putnam Limited Com reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.4% or 1.03M shares. 540 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment.