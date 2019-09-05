Hodges Capital Management Upped Its Position in Intel (INTC) as Market Valuation Declined; Exeloncorp (EXC) Holding Increased by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 5,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 115,281 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 109,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.47 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Exeloncorp (EXC) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 237,717 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 229,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Exeloncorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 5.12M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,055 shares to 295,414 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC) by 24,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Lamresearch (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advsrs has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 870,454 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp. Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2.62 million shares. Farmers National Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 192 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.24% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 75,369 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Boys Arnold Communication holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 25,500 shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated reported 0.33% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Co holds 77 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Golub Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Strs Ohio accumulated 592,337 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.43% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,890 shares to 109,882 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 15,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,383 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.37% or 315,069 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Inv reported 1.82% stake. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 1.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech holds 0.69% or 40,000 shares. 108,282 were reported by Coldstream Management. 9,065 were accumulated by Botty Ltd. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 1.47 million shares. Kistler holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,939 shares. Barry Inv Advsr Llc has 206,513 shares for 3.47% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 470,256 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Serv Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 12,170 shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 70,394 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Co invested in 0.38% or 47,650 shares. 74,604 were accumulated by Curbstone Fincl Mngmt. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).