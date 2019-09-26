Hodges Capital Management Upped Hanover Ins Group In (THG) Stake by $1.55 Million; Market Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group In (THG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 93,775 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03 million, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 71,433 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 133,303 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.26 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $274.27. About 920,855 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson holds 49,710 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 33 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited invested in 5.44M shares. Cadinha Ltd Liability Company reported 2.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 2,289 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Inv Advsr accumulated 3,870 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Hyman Charles D stated it has 85,170 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,530 shares. Bridgecreek Ltd Liability has 2.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 300 shares. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Com has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 111,119 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.89% or 263,365 shares. Midas Management Corporation owns 13,400 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 608 shares to 28,731 shares, valued at $31.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 207,480 shares to 261,815 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Stl Co (NYSE:X) by 295,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,531 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 20% to $0.60; 2.1% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on December 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Hanover Launches New High-Value Brand for Households with More Complex Insurance Needs – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “The Hanover Insurance Group Invests in New Digital Tools to Serve its Agent Partners and Customers – Insurance News Net” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group Expands Specialty Leadership Team – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hanover Enters Vermont Personal Lines Insurance Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust owns 0.01% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 7,333 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).