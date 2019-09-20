Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose, Apis Capital Advisors Cut Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 68,594 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.98M, down from 75,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $8.1 during the last trading session, reaching $642. About 14,539 shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 92,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 519,109 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 109 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $1.19M worth of stock was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 9,698 shares. Key Gp (Cayman) Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Kennedy Cap Mgmt stated it has 7,464 shares. Arrowstreet LP owns 0.03% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 17,635 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company owns 538 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 43,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited invested in 6,885 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,206 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp accumulated 297 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.4% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 12,849 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 1,740 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 319 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 297 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 8,865 shares to 187,100 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caleres Inc by 135,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.