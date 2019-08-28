Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in United Continental Holdings In (UAL) by $391,050; Cs Mckee LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) by $410,700 as Stock Price Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings In (UAL) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 28,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.79. About 1.59M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Up 2.2 Points Compared to March 2017; 12/04/2018 – @timseymour bets $UAL is about to soar to new heights in his Fast Pitch; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds United Continental Hldgs Inc. To ‘BB’, Outlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 17/05/2018 – UAL CFO LEVY COMMENTS ON HIS DEPARTURE IN NOTE TO EMPLOYEES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.50; QTRLY REV $9.03 BLN; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.83M for 5.64 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 44,500 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership accumulated 39,898 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 375,000 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 140,300 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 6,278 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 31,964 shares in its portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.57M shares. Putnam Investments Llc holds 476,844 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 15,305 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 5 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 43,589 shares stake. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 306 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 2,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ltd Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 562 shares. Duncker Streett & Communication stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Invsts accumulated 3.41M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 37,751 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 520,570 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 1.87% or 71,882 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.34M shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 2.03% or 135,505 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Liability holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,349 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 13,604 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 1.2% or 101,897 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma invested 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Puzo Michael J reported 31,201 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.38% or 42,508 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy reported 28,832 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.