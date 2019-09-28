Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Micron Technology In (MU) by $440,800; Scharf Investments Increases Holding in Novartis A G (NVS)

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75 million, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32M shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN THIS STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OTHER TRIALS OF OFATUMUMAB AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS SHOWN HUGE INTEREST IN BIOSIMILARS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG’S NOVN.S EHRAT SAID: ”ALTHOUGH CONTRACT WAS LEGALLY IN ORDER, IT WAS AN ERROR”; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS M&A PRIORITIES ARE BOLT-ONS TO STRENGTHEN ONCOLOGY PIPELINE, STRENGTHEN PHARMACEUTICALS, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES AND DIGITAL AND DATA SCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology In (MU) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc analyzed 11,600 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 249,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, down from 260,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91 million shares traded or 178.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 25,840 shares to 619,492 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group In (NYSE:THG) by 12,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.