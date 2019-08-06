Hodges Capital Management Stake in Ezcorp Cl A Non Vtg (EZPW) Lowered by $715,500 as Stock Value Declined; As Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Stock Rose, C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Raised Its Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc Cl A Non Vtg (EZPW) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 79,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 110,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc Cl A Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $476.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 481,307 shares traded or 51.05% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 1.26M shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $8.32M for 14.33 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold EZPW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Financial Corporation reported 69,000 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.62% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Foundry Partners reported 0.21% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Piedmont Inv Incorporated has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 13,196 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 13,977 shares. Stephens Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 12,792 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 224,438 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 67,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 4,319 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 64,210 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 101,827 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,652 shares to 19,166 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A (NYSE:WLH).

