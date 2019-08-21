Hodges Capital Management Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.62 Million as Market Value Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $304,354 as Stock Price Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 7.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,427 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46M, up from 23,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.