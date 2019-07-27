Hodges Capital Management Position in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Has Upped Stake by $343,356

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 20,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 57.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 57,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,306 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 100,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 420,476 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,652 shares to 19,166 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 EPS, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.91M for 11.56 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

