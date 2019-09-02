Hodges Capital Management Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Increased; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Crestwood Advisors Trimmed by $469,542 Its Position

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, down from 222,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,217 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 22,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Advisors has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sawgrass Asset Management holds 0.68% or 109,251 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 1.34% or 72,468 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). S R Schill And Associates holds 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13,558 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 134,366 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 81,332 shares. Security Natl Co invested 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Co owns 3,640 shares. Arizona-based Autus Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 23,144 were reported by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. 27,668 are held by Fragasso. Edgewood Management Lc reported 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincoln Natl Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.67M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 25,840 shares to 103,164 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 5,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

