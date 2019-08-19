Hodges Capital Management Maintains Position in Merck & Co (MRK); Barr E S & Co Has Boosted Its Markel Com (MKL) Holding by $3.22 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 288.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 43,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 58,453 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 15,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 74,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40M, up from 71,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.02. About 33,738 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. On Friday, March 15 the insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank reported 370 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 2,017 shares. Baillie Gifford Co accumulated 0.6% or 551,849 shares. Yorktown & owns 300 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Van Den Berg I Incorporated holds 0.11% or 803 shares in its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp owns 1.1% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 118,843 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc owns 234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 10,666 shares. 19,982 were reported by Lafayette. Parkside Commercial Bank holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 412 are owned by Mirae Asset Investments Limited. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 800 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,066 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 2,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,289 shares to 10,968 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamco Invs Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 202,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,564 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 66,165 shares to 260,963 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At Home Group Inc by 165,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,815 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.