Hodges Capital Management Maintains Position in Conns (CONN); Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Stake Has Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 8,824 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 7,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $198.24. About 1.35 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 08/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In May 5 Wk; 18/04/2018 – Goldman CEO supports Trump’s effort to ‘even out’ US-China trade; 17/04/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S – COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 95,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 485,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65 million, up from 389,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 79,428 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,541 shares to 1,316 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 10,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,523 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by Wright Lee A.. Another trade for 11,765 shares valued at $200,358 was made by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4. MARTIN BOB L also bought $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4. HAWORTH JAMES H bought 2,240 shares worth $39,565. Saunders William E Jr bought $179,729 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 7,041 shares to 68,594 shares, valued at $53.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt by 95,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

