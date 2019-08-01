Hodges Capital Management Lowered Us Concrete (USCR) Stake by $8.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Holder Jackson Square Partners Has Lifted Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (LTRPA) Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 195,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 614,124 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44M, down from 809,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 184,463 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (LTRPA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 326,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 8.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21M, up from 7.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 207,296 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $16.95M for 10.92 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 38,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc has 26,047 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Stifel Financial has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Glenmede Com Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 397,572 shares. Gmt Capital holds 0.55% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 401,070 shares. Us State Bank De has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 260,000 shares. Paloma Prns Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,517 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Regions Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Pnc Services Grp holds 119,459 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,801 shares to 24,224 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 48,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc Cl A.