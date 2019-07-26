Hodges Capital Management Lowered Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holding by $4.20 Million; Stock Rose; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holder S&Co Has Increased Its Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 64.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 47,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 73,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 3.75 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 467,746 shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 12,488 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 147,525 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has 7,088 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt owns 17,353 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 65,133 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 92,400 were accumulated by Swiss Bank. Fincl Engines Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Mairs Power has 1.6% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 147 shares. 7,981 were accumulated by Utd Services Automobile Association. Menta Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.1% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HB Fuller Completes Sale of Surfactants, Thickeners and Dispersants Business – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/26 (OFG) (VRCA) (MLHR) Higher; (ACRS) (RAD) (MOTS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.