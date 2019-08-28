Hodges Capital Management Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $2.71 Million as Valuation Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $5.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 66,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 260,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 327,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 19.15M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 1.99M shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $91.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 12.98 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Micron Stock Worth the Ride? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TLT, WW, CVS, NVTA, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). D E Shaw & reported 2.59M shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 141,639 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arvest State Bank Trust Division holds 413,186 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Theleme Prtn Llp holds 2.00M shares or 4.94% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 723,672 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 1.51M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 16,500 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,172 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 259,742 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.