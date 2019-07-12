Hodges Capital Management Lifted Stake in Twitter (TWTR) by $1.42 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut by $741,000 Its Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 134,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 5.06 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company's stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $266.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $265.5. About 3.92M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.48 billion for 19.13 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.