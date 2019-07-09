Hodges Capital Management Lifted Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $4.64 Million; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $4.23 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 29,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 217,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.05. About 237,638 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 190.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 38,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 20,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 527,220 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47,775 shares to 26,150 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 15,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,383 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,817 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Limited Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 15,100 shares. 187,555 were reported by Pembroke Mngmt Limited. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Northern Trust reported 249,858 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability reported 272,416 shares stake. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 61,814 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 374,607 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.01% or 37,460 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer & Com Inc has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 22,700 were accumulated by Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 5,667 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,505 were reported by Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.03M for 25.93 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

