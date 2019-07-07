Hodges Capital Management Increases Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB); As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Investure Has Trimmed Holding by $1.12 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 11,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 03/05/2018 – MacRumors: Cambridge Analytica Shutting Down After Facebook Data Scandal; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV; 29/03/2018 – Facebook exec in 2016 internal memo defends ‘ugly’ growth tactics, even if people use it for evil; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 16,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $638.18. About 300,935 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mngmt Lc has invested 8.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.48 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 5.00M shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gru, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,012 shares. Chesley Taft And Lc invested in 42,305 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hallmark Cap Management Inc accumulated 5,229 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 110,049 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.27 million shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd stated it has 8,185 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,735 shares. Duff & Phelps Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stralem And Inc has 43,285 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 431,933 shares to 593,652 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 48,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,620 shares, and cut its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Strs Ohio holds 532 shares. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 281,500 shares for 9.35% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 75,004 shares. Kbc Nv owns 4,248 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 20.35M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.51% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 182,965 shares. Jericho Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 215,000 shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. First Personal Finance Services stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). State Street Corporation accumulated 448,146 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc reported 0.93% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mngmt Ser has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81M for 569.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

