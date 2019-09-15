Hodges Capital Management Increased Position in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) as Share Value Rose; Zacks Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 7,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62 million, up from 38,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 42,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 630,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 587,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 1.88 million shares traded or 276.64% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 32,476 shares to 4,313 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 8,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,659 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 207,480 shares to 261,815 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 14,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,950 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconducto (NASDAQ:CY).