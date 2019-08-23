Hodges Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Twitter (TWTR) by $1.42 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Boosted by Barry Investment Advisors Llc

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 134,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 8.14 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,890 shares to 109,882 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 431,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,652 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Twitter Stock Popped 21.2% in July – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Internet Stocks Immune to the Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Twitter Stock Soared Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter leads funding round for India’s ShareChat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 63,625 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Principal Financial Gp owns 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1.11M shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 31,604 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Com invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Reliance Of Delaware owns 65,419 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Invesco holds 3.26 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 6,948 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt, France-based fund reported 33,587 shares. Wellington Shields Company Lc owns 16,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 607,583 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 661 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.62% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).