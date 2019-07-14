Hodges Capital Management Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $3.60 Million; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Lowered Position

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.24 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 288.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 43,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,453 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 15,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 18.04M shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA: Mavenclad Is for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45,635 shares to 45,982 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 113,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Inc Tn reported 0.44% stake. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 0.27% or 39,211 shares. Jag Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,843 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 90,651 shares. 2,355 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Management Corporation has 1.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 241,537 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication has invested 0.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Savant Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fcg Ltd Liability Co holds 2,657 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.01% or 4,135 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Company invested in 0.26% or 8,350 shares. Peddock Ltd Com owns 2,384 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0.05% stake. Covington Investment Advsr Inc reported 0.37% stake. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc reported 27,203 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has 6,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 0.11% or 21,483 shares. 408 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. 62,319 were reported by Ci Inc. Ameriprise invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 17,587 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation holds 7,740 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt holds 0% or 8,182 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 298,200 were reported by Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd reported 37,370 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.03% or 10,575 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 5,837 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership owns 130,598 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 6,000 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 13.92 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.