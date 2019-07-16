Hodges Capital Management Increased Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holding by $707,730 as Stock Declined; Wabtec (WAB) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Services Of America Inc

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 11,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 34,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 265,616 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 916,358 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PHOTOS: Pittsburgh-area stocks up for year, mixed in 2Q – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 48,798 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 222,260 shares. 42 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company. North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth has invested 0.25% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Nexus Invest stated it has 4,031 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Morgan Stanley accumulated 155,800 shares. 49,796 are owned by Pennsylvania. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.22% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bridgewater Associate LP holds 11,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 712 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 10,018 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 201,571 shares.

