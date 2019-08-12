Hodges Capital Management Holds Holding in Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC); Msdc Management LP Has Boosted Its Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Position by $37.56 Million

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 81,765 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 101,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 374,106 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 3.36M shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $161,222 activity. BATES THOMAS R JR also bought $46,610 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independence Contract Drilling Bets On Improved Pricing And Advanced Rigs – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 And Announces $10 Million Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Contract Drilling, Sidewinder Drilling to merge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 2,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Walthausen & Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Vanguard has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Msd Prtn Lp owns 18.83M shares or 6.45% of their US portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). New York-based Teton Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 26,333 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 700,680 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 248,700 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 98,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 446,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnLink Midstream Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Accelerated, Capital-Efficient Growth in the Permian Basin – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.283 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results, Reaffirms 2019 Guidance, and Provides Operational Update – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 35,500 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 69,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,858 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Inc.