Hodges Capital Management Holding in Tower Intl (TOWR) Has Trimmed by $745,500; Gartner (IT) Stock Value Declined While Bares Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc. (IT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 43,471 shares as the company's stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.58M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 133,472 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tower Intl Inc (TOWR) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 35,500 shares as the company's stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tower Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 213,262 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 1.14 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Lc has 0.04% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 42,628 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr holds 0.08% or 13,008 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.21 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 144,895 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 19 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Victory Management Incorporated stated it has 1,315 shares. 2,500 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 61,752 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 1,776 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,329 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 906,078 shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $164.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc. by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,990 shares to 18,563 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Hodges Fund (HDPMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com invested in 0% or 46,100 shares. California-based Tcw Gp has invested 0.01% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 9,939 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 21,625 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm owns 202,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Strs Ohio accumulated 25,300 shares. Chicago Equity Lc owns 26,630 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 15,583 shares. 969,913 were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 2,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 30,584 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 42,737 shares.