Hodges Capital Management Holding in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Btim Decreased Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $2.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 527,707 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.13M, down from 564,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 42,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 350,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 393,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 1.85M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 5,652 shares to 89,382 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Systems Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 36,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltor (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 253,370 shares to 388,120 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 58,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc Cl A.