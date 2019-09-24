Hodges Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $357,770; Davis-Rea LTD Lowered Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by $417,078

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 7,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 212,595 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42 million, down from 219,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 445,402 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 48,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 12.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 68,030 shares to 178,215 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 14,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,950 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 11.15 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.