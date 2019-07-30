Hodges Capital Management Holding In Fedex (FDX) Was Lifted; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Market Valuation Rose While Essex Investment Management Co Upped Stake by $5.09 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,166 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 14,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.68. About 818,078 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 619.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,501 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 4,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $174.88. About 9.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co reported 7,710 shares stake. Qs Lc owns 12,486 shares. Boys Arnold And stated it has 6,219 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 6,586 shares. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,616 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 400,781 shares. Ami Asset Management stated it has 152,313 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.01% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Raub Brock Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 114,504 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability has 15,537 shares. Johnson Group has invested 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hodges Cap Inc holds 0.35% or 19,166 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability stated it has 7,237 shares. Lakewood Capital LP stated it has 4.86% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc Cl A (NYSE:TLYS) by 190,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc Cl A by 19,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,665 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $100,614 worth of stock was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.