Hodges Capital Management Holding in Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Has Lifted by $1.22 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Value Declined While Fiduciary Counselling Increased Holding by $376,350

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.67 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 101,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 374,106 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 3.08 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc Cl A Non Vtg (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 79,500 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 42,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,870 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust Com reported 13,120 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corp has 32,617 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). British Columbia Invest Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 320,240 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% or 143,346 shares. 24.15M are owned by Invesco Ltd. 1.03 million were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corp. Raymond James Tru Na owns 39,446 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Milestone Group Inc Inc invested in 0.07% or 19,009 shares. Nomura reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.25% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 64,816 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 5.24M shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,134 shares. Blair William Il has 259,140 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.