Hodges Capital Management Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lifted by $667,200 as Stock Rose; Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $12.96 Million; Share Value Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.01M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.00 million, down from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.50M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,251 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 14,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 225,821 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 837,040 shares. 3,572 were reported by Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 749,273 were accumulated by Dodge Cox. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.54% or 273,719 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% or 189,977 shares. 62,119 were accumulated by Troy Asset Mngmt Limited. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Inv Advisors has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Markston Ltd Liability Com stated it has 216,406 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Lc holds 18,536 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,577 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated invested in 17,037 shares. North Mngmt accumulated 104,980 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt by 95,080 shares to 106,500 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,243 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio. Horizon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 9,776 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 74,944 shares. Fund reported 125,774 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 8,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Ab holds 40,531 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 20,759 shares. 12.36 million are owned by Fmr Lc. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 3.79 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 159,047 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 57,207 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited reported 1.62M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.09 million for 5.27 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.