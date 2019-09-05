Hodges Capital Management Holding in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $530,550 as Market Valuation Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 89,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 863,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, down from 953,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 4.11 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 182,767 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Essex Mgmt Communication Ltd has 0.14% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Profit Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.61% or 53,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.09 million shares. Vanguard Grp owns 39.87M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 24,791 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1,806 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 961,453 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 0.09% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 2.30M shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 197,231 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Llc holds 0.03% or 36,333 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has 33,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 15,032 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 592,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63M for 24.05 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 701,300 shares to 763,900 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 14,450 shares to 26,603 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

