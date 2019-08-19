Hodges Capital Management Holding in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Lifted by $707,730; Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.06 Million

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 48,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 235,842 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 284,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 4.68 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 11,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 34,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 139,405 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,950 shares to 37,355 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,148 are owned by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. 117,420 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,544 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp owns 955,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% stake. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 155 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lonestar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 1.23 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. 177,465 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated. Franklin Resources reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 39,673 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.46 million shares. Shine Advisory Services owns 301 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Broadcom (AVGO) Nears Deal for Symantec’s (SYMC) Enterprise Business, Deal Could be Struck This Week – DJ – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Symantec EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Company owns 188,580 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 1,030 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.45M shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 51,845 shares. Scout Investments holds 126,479 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Osterweis Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.4% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Asset holds 11,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Spectrum Mngmt Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 1,790 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 265,625 shares. Comerica Bank reported 50,102 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,600 shares. Optimum reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 45,635 shares to 45,982 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,150 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.