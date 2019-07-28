Hodges Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $4.64 Million as Share Price Rose; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $1.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 190.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 38,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 20,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 82.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 27,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,968 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 33,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 595,602 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 183,913 shares to 154,642 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 84,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,223 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Cl.

