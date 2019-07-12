Hodges Capital Management Has Upped Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding; Maverick Capital LTD Increased By $3.15 Million Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) stake by 101.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 16,317 shares as Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 32,317 shares with $1.34M value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Targa Resources Corp now has $10.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.58 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN

Maverick Capital Ltd increased American Airls Group Inc (AAL) stake by 40.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 101,510 shares as American Airls Group Inc (AAL)’s stock declined 11.18%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 349,880 shares with $11.11 million value, up from 248,370 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc now has $14.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 5.73 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America

Among 3 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Airlines Group had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 634,771 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il has 2.78M shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advisors accumulated 23,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Management has invested 0.18% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Howe Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,222 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 353,723 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 0.02% or 24,000 shares. 76,742 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackay Shields holds 0.01% or 59,868 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 115 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 290 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 107,824 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 26,350 shares to 97,220 valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 8,990 shares and now owns 97,460 shares. Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “August 2nd Options Now Available For American Airlines Group (AAL) – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AAL Stock Could Take a Tumble, Says Signal – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Raises Guidance Despite 737 MAX Hit – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines: Capacity Constraints Moderate Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 21,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). World Asset Mngmt owns 7,575 shares. J Goldman And Co Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 100,892 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.08% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Calamos Advsrs Ltd owns 103,905 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 59,524 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Channing reported 135,434 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.09% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,896 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0% stake. Fjarde Ap holds 149,490 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Among 6 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Targa Resources has $67 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 24.19% above currents $41.87 stock price. Targa Resources had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Mizuho maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $53 target. Credit Suisse maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.