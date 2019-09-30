Hodges Capital Management Has Upped Its Hanover Ins Group In (THG) Stake by $1.55 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Nli International Has Trimmed by $401,880 Its Position

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 110,280 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.59 million, down from 112,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.88 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group In (THG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 93,775 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03 million, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 250,819 shares traded or 1.08% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,470 shares to 107,359 shares, valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 19,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested 0.44% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blb&B Ltd Liability Company invested in 27,099 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.5% or 19,193 shares in its portfolio. Axel Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3.47% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Burt Wealth has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bright Rock Mngmt Limited owns 2.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 35,000 shares. Forbes J M Com Limited Liability Partnership owns 93,267 shares for 3.69% of their portfolio. Nbt Bancorp N A New York holds 0.55% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 15,137 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 0.15% or 40,496 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability owns 25 shares. Hayek Kallen Mgmt holds 0.23% or 1,804 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 0.93% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Azimuth Management Ltd Liability has 16,189 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company owns 24,667 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc has 10,935 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,333 shares. Captrust Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hanover Insurance closes Chaucer sale, reports $600M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group Affirms Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:THG) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc by 45 shares to 45 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 207,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,815 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt.